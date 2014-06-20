Access Denied

BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE

06 Dec - 12:47 PM
Multinational Index: Groupe Casino is revenue growth king
retail-1424041_960_720
French retailer Groupe Casino tops Latin Trade’s third-quarter Multinational Index by growth. Casino’s revenues reached $5.5 billion in the period, up 18 percent from the third-quarter last year. In November this year, Casino announced its decision to dispose of its Brazil-based furniture and electronics retail unit Via Varejo. The plan is to focus on its […]
23 Nov - 12:18 PM
Multilatina Index: Embraer soars in revenue growth ranking
aircraft-994946_960_720
Brazilian aerospace firm Embraer jumped to the second spot in Latin Trade’s third-quarter Multilatina Ranking in terms of revenue growth, up from spot number nine in the previous edition. The São Paulo-based company’s revenues reached $1.5 billion in the July-September period this year, up 31 percent from $1.1 billion in the same period a year […]
03 Oct - 4:47 PM
Multilatina Index: Brazil’s CSN is the growth winner
Brazilian steel-maker CSN was the only company with double-digit growth in the ranking.
With a 14 percent surge in revenue to $1.3 billion, Brazilian metal, mining, cement and energy firm CSN is the definite growth champion in Latin Trade’s most recent Multilatina Index. The revenues of the top 25 multilatinas reached a total of of $100.02 billion in the second-quarter this year, down from the $105.9 billion in […]
12 Sep - 2:35 PM
Multinational Index: Revenues in Latin America plunge to $40 billion
Finland's Nokia climbed three spots in the second-quarter MNC ranking.
Latin American revenues of the Top 25 multinational companies operating in the region plunged to a total of $40.2 billion in the second quarter, down from the $47 billion in the same period last year, Latin Trade’s MNC Index shows. While most companies remained roughly in the same spot in the ranking, Finland’s Nokia went […]
08 Nov - 12:12 PM
Best 100 Companies: Education firms make way for new profit kings
highway-828985_960_720
Brazil’s Autopista Litoral Sul, a highway management company, has dethroned private education firm Kroton to take the top spot in Latin Trade’s Best 100 Companies ranking. The Best 100 ranks firms by growth in revenues, profit and profit margins over a three-year period. Brazilian companies still dominate the top 10, with only one Peruvian and […]
08 Nov - 11:24 AM
Top 40 Foreign Companies in Latin America
3668351001_79c3e115d3_z
Spanish telecoms giant Telefónica is the largest foreign firm operating in Latin America in terms of revenues, according to Latin Trade’s most recent ranking of the Top 40 Foreign Companies in the region. With revenues reaching $27.7 billion in 2015, Telefónica has an almost $7-billion advantage over the ranking’s number two, French retailer Casino. In […]
13 Oct - 3:58 PM
Latin America’s Top 100 Banks: Venezuelan institutions rank dominate asset growth
Banco Banesco is number one this year in the asset growth ranking. Image: Jorge Andrés Paparoni Bruzual/Flickr
Venezuelan banks saw the highest growth in assets in Latin Trade’s most recent Top 100 Banks ranking. Banesco, Venezuela’s largest bank, saw its assets grow by 98.6 percent, pushing it to spot number 37, up from number 73 in the previous ranking. Also with a 98 percent growth in assets is Banco de Venezuela, which […]
22 Sep - 8:02 PM
LT1000: Top 10 Revenue Champions
Carlos Slim's telecoms giant America Movil is one of the revenue kings. Image: World Travel & Tourism Council/Flickr
Companies from Brazil, Mexico and Chile dominate the Top 10 Revenue Champions ranking. The companies were selected from our new LT1000 ranking, and represent sectors such as telecommunications, chemical, mining, retail, food & beverage, oil & gas and financial. At spot number two is Carlos Slim’s América Móvil, with more than $51 billion in revenues […]
Read Our Latest Issue

SUGGESTED ARTICLES

MOST READ

Business Intelligence 26 Apr - 4:43 PM
The Latin 500 Ranking 2015
Oil companies once more lead the ranking
The region's top 500 companies un US-dollar revenue terms The sour performance of Latin Trade's 500 in 2014 --the ranking of Latin America's 500 largest non-financial firms in US-dollar ...
Latin Business Traveler 26 Apr - 4:43 PM
Black Market Currency Trading: Worth the Risk?
5704153E-222A-42F9-95FC-13DC392E4149
Exchanging dollars for local currency in Venezuela and Argentina can make sense, but carefully consider all the options first.Business travelers arriving in Venezuela and Argentina will quickly learn that trading U.S. dollars or Euros for local currency on the black market has become an ingrained part of daily routines. Spurred on by skyrocketing or wildly fluctuating exchange rates stemming from both countries' difficult economic conditions, many visitors simply abandon any attempt at legal currency exchange. Before deciding whether or not to dabble in these technically illegal transactions, however, it's important to carefully evaluate the risks and rewards of playing the black-market game. Company Credit Card or Reimbursement: Stay OfficialFor well-healed corporate travelers who either benefit from a generous per diem reimbursement rate from their company or who can simply put all of the expenses on the company credit card, it makes sense to avoid the possible pitfalls of the black market altogether. Even in Venezuela, where the high cost of such basic expenses as hotel rooms, dining and taxi rides make doing business in New York or London look downright inexpensive by comparison, the risk of running afoul of the law will likely outweigh the benefit of hefty savings on daily expenses. Tighter Budget: Consider Black-Market Exchange in VenezuelaFor those on a tighter budget, however, the 50% to 75% savings that black market currency exchanges provide may quickly add up to big savings. According to Xpatulator.com, a site that evaluates the cost of living of 732 cities in the world, Caracas ranks as the seventh most expensive place on earth. Venezuela's highly overvalued Bolivar currently trades on the official exchange rate at 4.3 Bolivar to 1 U.S. dollar. Given the vociferous hunger for dollars and Euros in that nation, black-market exchange rates of up to four times the official level can be obtained for sums of $1,000 or more. Even for a significantly smaller amount, those who hold cherished greenbacks, or even Euros, can receive two to three times more Bolivares than the official rate would permit. Visitors arriving at Maiquetía, the international airport that serves Caracas, will quickly be approached and invited to exchange currency if they project even the slightest appearance of a foreign businessperson or tourist. During a typical stay in the country, such visitors will be approached time and time again and invited to change dollars at a very beneficial rate. A discrete inquiry to a hotel bellman or taxi driver will also open the door to black market-type transactions. In Argentina: Little Black-Market AdvantageIn Argentina, the cost of living is not as inflated. So, although the same basic structure of unofficial currency trading exists, the financial benefits of black-market ventures, compared to the situation in Venezuela, are somewhat more modest. The Argentine Peso currently trades at just less than 5 pesos to 1 U.S. dollar. The black market rate of around 7 pesos to the dollar represents about a 40% benefit. Avoid Illegalities by Negotiating to Pay in DollarsA common practice that negates the outright illegality of black market trading is offering to pay for goods and services with dollars. If the offer is accepted - and given the high demand for U.S. currency, it often is - the rate in Argentina generally falls between the official and black market rates, producing a net benefit of about 20%. In Venezuela more than double that benefit can be anticipated. Before deciding to exchange currency via the black market, consider the risks and the benefits, and always remember that it is illegal. Just like jaywalking, however, many do it without giving it a second thought.  
Argentina 26 Apr - 4:43 PM
Top 25 Young Entrepreneurs
Bel Pesce, named one of the most influential women in Brazil. Photo: Magnus Höij
From a group of school friends who decided to start a company, to individuals spotting gaps in the market, Latin Trade's new Top 25 Young Latin American Entrepreneurs ranking includes a diverse ...