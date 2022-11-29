LOADING

Type to search

Cover of Latin Trade Magazine. Click to view the current issue of the magazine.
Latin Trade Magazine

Business News from Latin America

Featured Headline In Depth Latin America Special Reports
Tags: , ,

WTCA Prime Office Index LATAM December 2022

WTCA | Latin Trade November 29, 2022
The time to lease a premium office in Latin America decreased in the second half of the year. This is one of the findings of the WTCA PRIME OFFICE INDEX LATAM, report by Latin Trade in partnership with the World Trade Centers Association (WTCA), for December 2022. Despite increases in lease prices, the report shows […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

WTCA Prime Office Index LATAM June 2022
Maria Julia Lanza June 15, 2022
WTCA Prime Office Index LATAM November 2021
Maria Julia Lanza December 2, 2021
WTC Prime Office Index LATAM June 2021
David Buchanan July 12, 2021

Related Stories

WTCA Prime Office Index LATAM June 2022
WTCA Prime Office Index LATAM November 2021
WTC Prime Office Index LATAM June 2021
Contact Us

CEO
Santiago Gutierrez
[email protected]

 

Marketing & Sales
Vice-President
Carolina Itzaina
[email protected]

 

Subscriptions   
Claudia Banegas
[email protected]

Copyright © 2022 Latin Trade
Scroll to top of page
Begin Zoho Tracking Code for Analytics