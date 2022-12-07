Top 20 Logistics companies 2Q22

For the fourth quarter in a row, Chilean airline Latam was the most profitable logistics company in Latin America, according to the latest Latin Trade Top 20 Latin American Logistics Companies for the second quarter of 2022. Latam Airlines posted revenues of over US$2.1 billion, almost three times the profits for the same quarter in the previous year, and a 10% increase over the previous quarter. Besides Latam Airlines, the other two companies to make it to the top three logistics firms in Latin America in terms of total revenues are Brazilian truck transportation giant Simpar with over $1 billion, and Aeromexico with almost US$1 billion in revenues in the latest quarter, 90% greater than in the previous year. The […]