Banking & Finance In The News
Corporacion Andina de Fomento upgraded To ‘AA-/A-1+’ on strengthened capital position; outlook positive

Fitch Ratings |  June 17, 2022
Overview   We believe Corporacion Andina de Fomento (CAF) will maintain its capital position, particularly following the recent approval of its 10th capital increase of US$7 billion–the largest in its history–which will be fully paid-in CAF’s capital benefited from key borrowers coming out of default, combined with the gradual reduction in Venezuela’s outstanding balance via […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
