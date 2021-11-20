Latin Trade Week. Day 4. “Prospects on international trade: Is Latam drifting away?” (video)

A recent analysis by the Atlantic Council reveals a region slipping on its trade engagement with every region in the world towards 2035, including intra-regional trade. Since 2017, exports have consistently shown a yearly decrease in value. Covid made things worse, taking the dip to 13% and exposing how disadvantaged Latin America has been in the fragmentation of international markets, with dramatic low participation in global value chains, only second to last to Africa. International trade and intraregional investment flows are imperative factors in any growth scenario for Latin America going forward. What can we expect in 2022 for and from Latin American businesses and governments?

Speakers:

• Jhon Miller, Chief Economic Analyst Trade Data Monitor

• James Bacchus, Adjunct Fellow, Cato Institute, Washington D.C.; Chairman, Global Commission on Trade and Investment Policy, International Chamber of Commerce, ICC

• Rupert Schlegelmilch, Director, Directorate General for Trade, European Commission, Brussels

• Shunko Rojas, Partner at Quipo Advisors; Faculty, Institute of Global Law and Policy, Harvard Law School; Former Undersecretary of International Trade, Argentina.

• Constanza Negri Biasutti, Manager Corporate Diplomacy and Trade Competitiveness, Confederação Nacional da Indústria (CNI), Brazil

• Antoni Estevardeordal, Former Manager Integration and Trade, Inter-American Development Bank, Washington D.C.

• Moderator: Ricardo Meléndez-Ortiz, Strategic Advisor, Latin Trade, Geneva

Find the video here.