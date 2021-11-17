LOADING

Latin Trade Week. Day 2. “Corporate strategies” (video)

Latin Trade Staff |  November 17, 2021
Trends in some of the key industries in the region. How will major non-financial companies deploy their strategies to best profit from the social, political, and business environment of 2022.

Speakers:

• Marcos Schmidt, Associate Managing Director, Moody’s Investors Service

• Joe Bormann, Managing Director, Deputy Regional Group Head Latin America Corporates, Fitch Ratings, Chicago

• Diego Ocampo, Senior Director and Sector Lead, Corporate Ratings, Standard & Poor’s, Buenos Aires

• Rina Quijada, Vice President for Latin American business development and research and analysis, Oil Markets, Midstream, Downstream, and Chemical, IHS Markit, Houston

• Moderator: Michael Shifter, President, The Inter-American Dialogue, Washington, D.C.

 

Find the video here.

