Partnership between Chubb and Tenpo focuses on efficiency of digital insurance in Chile

On October 11, 2022, the financial tech system from Chile, Tenpo and the world’s largest publicly traded P&C insurance company, Chubb announced a cooperative business partnership. This alliance is meant to tailor personalized digital insurance for its million users in Chile while creating an efficient experience.

Chubb is an underwriting company that provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance with operations in 54 countries. Tenpo was created to make the system of digital finance more efficient and secure.

“Chubb looks forward to offering their clients a more intuitive system where they can select an insurance protection digitally within a few clicks,” Rodrigo Valiente, Vice-president, and Head of Digital of Chubb Latin America, said. “The alliance with Tenpo will allow both parties to offer more optimum protection along with a system that carries out premium quotes, bill payment and account management seamlessly.”

According to Valiente, Chubb plans to continue co-designing innovative insurance solutions with the Tenpo team to create personalized value propositions for customers. Through strategic business partnerships like the one made with Tenpo, Chubb has reached over 300 million customers worldwide.

“Chubb has expertise in underwriting, AI-powered data analytics, and a focus on fast, digital claims management that will complement Tenpo’s unique understanding of its customers’ needs,” Valiente said.

The alliance between Chubb and Tenpo started in Chile, Tenpo’s best market to date, Fernando Araya, Co-Founder and CEO of Tenpo, said.

“Tenpo is projected to close out 2022 with $11 million of income while maintaining positive margins,” Araya said.

The fintech service of Tenpo has provided free bank accounts, prepaid cards, and various daily financial solutions for about two years in Chile he said. With the expertise and high standard of protection that Chubb contains, Tenpo looks to be transparent while they continue these offerings and integrate such standards.

“One of the most important aspects of financial technology and digital banking is security and transparency,” Araya said. “With a multicultural team in various countries throughout Latin America, I am sure with the help of Chubb, we can help protect and insure millions of clients.”

As Tenpo moves forward in the market in Chile, Araya said they are focusing on enriching the communication of their digital financial ecosystem.