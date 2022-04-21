LOADING

Green Table Talk: Moving from intention to action (Podcast in Spanish)

Latin Trade |  April 21, 2022

In this Green Table Talk, moderated by Latin Trade, Erick Scheel from PepsiCo, Paulina Gómez from NatGeo and Luis Viguria from YABT explore the questions of how to make powerful and effective partnerships to rebuild the planet environmentally and how to move from intention to action.

Or click here: Green Table Talk

