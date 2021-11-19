LOADING

Latin Trade Week. Day 4. “Business opportunities and the regulatory environment” (video)

Latin Trade Staff |  November 19, 2021
Opportunities that will open up, and those that will disappear with changes in regulation. How will governments facilitate or hinder the action of the private sector? Speakers • Yosbel Ibarra, Co-Managing Shareholder Miami office, Greenberg Traurig, Miami • Plínio Barbosa, Founding partner, Barbosa, Müssnich, Aragão, Rio de Janeiro • Adriana Ibarra, Trade & Commerce Partner, […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
