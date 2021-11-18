LOADING

Type to search

Cover of Latin Trade Magazine. Click to view the current issue of the magazine.
Latin Trade Magazine

Business News from Latin America

Featured Headline Featured Videos In Depth
Tags:

Latin Trade Week. Day 3. “The social and political environment” (video)

Latin Trade Staff |  November 18, 2021
Share

Social unrest in the region will probably be kindled by tax increases, new episodes of corruption, more incidents of crime, police brutality, gender and racial discrimination, feuds over natural resources, unemployment, and greater demands on the healthcare system. In some countries, elections will also promote protests around economic and social policy issues. How will all these forces shape social and political conditions in 2022?

Speakers:

• Cynthia Arnson, Director of the Latin American Program, The Wilson Center, Washington D.C.

• Irene Mia, Senior Fellow for Latin America and Conflict, Security and Development, The International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), London

• Antonio Ortiz-Mena, Senior Vice President, Albright Stonebridge Group, Washington D.C.

• Moderator: Santiago Gutiérrez, Executive Editor Latin Trade.

 

Find the video here.

Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

Latin Trade Week. Day 2. “Corporate strategies” (video)
Maria Julia Lanza November 17, 2021
Latin Trade Week. Day 1. “Guyana, Growth Champion” – Hon. Dr. Ashni Singh, Minister of Finance of Guyana. Jason Marczak Director of the Atlantic Council’s Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center (Video)
Maria Julia Lanza November 16, 2021
Adjust your strategies for 2022: Register for Latin Trade Week
Santiago Gutierrez November 3, 2021
corporate latin america
Corporate Latin America: What to expect in 2021
Santiago Gutierrez January 2, 2021

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Stories

Latin Trade Week. Day 2. “Corporate strategies” (video)
Latin Trade Week. Day 1. “Guyana, Growth Champion” – Hon. Dr. Ashni Singh, Minister of Finance of Guyana. Jason Marczak Director of the Atlantic Council’s Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center (Video)
Adjust your strategies for 2022: Register for Latin Trade Week
corporate latin america
Corporate Latin America: What to expect in 2021
Contact Us

CEO
Santiago Gutierrez
[email protected]

 

Marketing & Sales
Vice-President
Carolina Itzaina
[email protected]

 

Subscriptions   
Claudia Banegas
[email protected]

Copyright © 2021 Latin Trade
Scroll to top of page