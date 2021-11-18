Latin Trade Week. Day 3. “The social and political environment” (video)

Social unrest in the region will probably be kindled by tax increases, new episodes of corruption, more incidents of crime, police brutality, gender and racial discrimination, feuds over natural resources, unemployment, and greater demands on the healthcare system. In some countries, elections will also promote protests around economic and social policy issues. How will all these forces shape social and political conditions in 2022?

Speakers:

• Cynthia Arnson, Director of the Latin American Program, The Wilson Center, Washington D.C.

• Irene Mia, Senior Fellow for Latin America and Conflict, Security and Development, The International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), London

• Antonio Ortiz-Mena, Senior Vice President, Albright Stonebridge Group, Washington D.C.

• Moderator: Santiago Gutiérrez, Executive Editor Latin Trade.

Find the video here.