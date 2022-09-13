Latin America and the Caribbean raise their voice with the world-class event by CAF on September 19th and 20th of 2022

Global leaders such as the Nobel Peace Prize winners Rigoberta Menchú, Adolfo Pérez Esquivel and Juan Manuel Santos; Heads of State from Argentina, Ecuador and Guatemala; high personalities such as Jeffrey Sachs, José María Aznar, Martín Torrijos, Epsy Campbell, Qu Dongyu, David Beasley, Luis Felipe López-Calva; and Ministers from Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama, Trinidad & Tobago; will approach the progress and challenges in the region to advance in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals to 2030.

(New York, September 13th, 2022). Latin America and the Caribbean are key actors in the discussion of the main challenges and opportunities that the world has on issues that are not waiting any longer, such as global warming, food security, health, education and inequality. Regarding to its 10 years as a Permanent Observer in the United Nations, CAF, Development Bank of Latin America, will raise the voice of the region in the most important multilateral space in the world.

In the framework of the 77th United Nations General Assembly, CAF will present on the September 19th and 20th of 2022, the event “Many Voices, one region: Latin America and the Caribbean working on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development”, a space for reflection with the Nobel Peace Prize winners Rigoberta Menchú, Adolfo Pérez Esquivel and Juan Manuel Santos; Heads of State from Argentina, Ecuador and Guatemala; high personalities such as Sergio Díaz-Granados, Christian Asinelli, Jeffrey Sachs, José María Aznar, Martín Torrijos, Epsy Campbell, David Beasley, Marisol Argueta de Barillas, Luis Felipe López-Calva, Manuel Otero; and Ministers from Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama, Trinidad & Tobago, among others. They will approach the progress and challenges in the region to encourage the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) to 2030.

Leaders from civil society, the private sector, and 17 universities from the region are part of the variety of voices on Latin America that will be raised in New York, including Eglantina Zingg, Founder and CEO of Goleadoras.org; Henrique Braun, President of the Coca Cola Company in Latin America; Darren Ware, Senior Vice-president of Government Relations for Mastercard; Alejandro Werner, Director of the Institute of the Americas, Georgetown; Gianna Cunazza, Executive Director of the Santiago 2023 Pan American and Parapan American Games; Philipp Muller-Wirth, Head of the UNESCO Sports section; and Chelsey Gotell, Member of the Governing Board of the International Olympic Committee, among others.

In nine sessions, that can be followed live on caf.com, the voice of Latin America and the Caribbean will resonate on issues like peace, the challenges to reach the SDG agenda, sport as a key investment for the inclusion of people with disability, new leadership for the region, food security, coffee sustainability, and “how to transform education from an innovative perspective?”, sustainability and the new youth agenda, among other.

Also, strategic allies will add their voices to set the world’s sights on Latin America and the Caribbean through participation in the CAF’s event. The activity will feature leaders from UNDP, OEI, UNESCO, Unitar, WFP, OIJ, WEF, IICA, AS/COA, FPA, Madrid Club, Mastercard, Coca-Cola, Microsoft, Colombian Federation of Coffee Growers (FNC), Amcham Colombia, Latir, and the media partners El País, El Mercurio, Portafolio, NTN24, Latin Finance, Latin Trade and the EFE News Agency.

The meeting, which will take place between September 19th and 20th of 2022, will feature keynote speeches, discussions, launches and innovative initiatives presentations with the purpose of designing solutions that allow the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean to advance in the achievement of the sustainable development goals and targets of the 2030 Agenda.

The mission of CAF, Development Bank of Latin America, is to promote sustainable development and regional integration by means of financing projects in the public and private sectors, providing technical cooperation, and other specialized services. Created in 1970, it is made up of 21 countries, 19 Latin American and Caribbean, together with Spain and Portugal, and 13 private banks, it is one of the main sources of multilateral financing and an important generator of knowledge for the region. More information in www.caf.com

