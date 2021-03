Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

On Altamar’s latest podcast episode, Madeleine Albright, the first female Secretary of State, former UN ambassador and diplomat, and head of Albright Stonebridge Group, joins hosts Peter Schechter and Muni Jensen for a global tour to discuss the world’s most pressing problems. Secretary Albright analyzes America’s political and social instability, China’s rising power, and everything in between. And, she minces […]