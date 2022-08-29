LOADING

Type to search

Cover of Latin Trade Magazine. Click to view the current issue of the magazine.
Latin Trade Magazine

Business News from Latin America

Colombia Featured Videos In Depth Politics Video
Tags:

Colombia one year from now

Latin Trade |  August 29, 2022
How will the business, social and political environments change under Gustavo Petro, in a leftist Latin America? Will reforms bring about the promised change? Or, on the contrary, will the inertia of the national and international situation hinder change or worsen business and social conditions? TweetMoreWhatsAppEmail
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
Tags:
Previous Article
Contact Us

CEO
Santiago Gutierrez
[email protected]

 

Marketing & Sales
Vice-President
Carolina Itzaina
[email protected]

 

Subscriptions   
Claudia Banegas
[email protected]

Copyright © 2022 Latin Trade
Scroll to top of page
Begin Zoho Tracking Code for Analytics