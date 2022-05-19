LOADING

Colombia Health & Wellness In The News Mexico
Procaps Group to acquire Grupo Somar from Advent International, gaining an important presence in Mexico, the region´s second largest market

Procaps Group |  May 19, 2022
MIAMI, USA – BARRANQUILLA, COL – May 17, 2022 – Procaps Group (NASDAQ: PROC) (“Procaps”), a leading integrated LatAm healthcare and pharmaceutical conglomerate, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Grupo Somar (including Grupo Farmacéutico Somar and Química y Farmacia and, Gelcaps and related entities) from Advent International (“Advent”), one of the world’s largest […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
