Latin Trade’s Financial Strength Index 3Q22

Mexican mining giant Grupo México was financially the strongest Latin American company in the third quarter of 2022, as measured by Latin Trade’s Financial Strength Index. The index is computed for companies with revenues over $500 million in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru. It takes leverage, liquidity, turnover and performance ratios to determine their financial strength. The top 50 spots have an ample representation of sectors, with a mix of oil & gas, mining, manufacturing, agriculture, retail, and telecommunications, among others. The list has financial data for 125 companies, with results aggregated by sector and by country. To view and download the complete list, click below: