Latin Trade IndexAmericas Awards 2022 – “The sustainability challenges for the next decade”

Latin Trade |  March 18, 2022

Latin Trade presents the most sustainable companies in Latin America. Listen to the winning companies’ top managers talk about “The sustainability challenges for the next decade.”
The IndexAmericas Sustainability Awards 2022 were presented in 5 categories and the honorees are:

• Environmental Action: Roche
• Social: TIM Brasil
• Governance: Microsoft
• Development: BBVA
• Multilatinas: Grupo Financiero Banorte

