LOADING

Type to search

Cover of Latin Trade Magazine. Click to view the current issue of the magazine.
Latin Trade Magazine

Business News from Latin America

CEAL Chile Featured Headline Honduras In Depth Ingo Plöger Peru
Tags: , ,

For whom the bells toll: the new social model – A column by Ingo Plöger

Ingo Plöger | President of CEAL, Brazilian Chapter January 4, 2022
Share
We came out of the pandemic richer, poorer, more digitized, and less globalized. Inequality becomes evident not based on who you are, but where you are. The richest regions have received vaccines while the poorest received far fewer. The global inflation that started from the supply crisis is hitting harder those who have less than […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

The “Lingering Effects” and Political Impacts of COVID-19 in Latin America: Cynthia J. Arnson
Maria Julia Lanza December 22, 2021

Related Stories

The “Lingering Effects” and Political Impacts of COVID-19 in Latin America: Cynthia J. Arnson
Contact Us

CEO
Santiago Gutierrez
[email protected]

 

Marketing & Sales
Vice-President
Carolina Itzaina
[email protected]

 

Subscriptions   
Claudia Banegas
[email protected]

Copyright © 2021 Latin Trade
Scroll to top of page