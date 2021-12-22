LOADING

Cynthia J. Arnson, Woodrow Wilson Center Featured Headline In Depth Opinion
The “Lingering Effects” and Political Impacts of COVID-19 in Latin America: Cynthia J. Arnson

Cynthia Arnson | Director, Latin American Program, Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars December 22, 2021
The economic devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic in Latin America and the Caribbean continued into its second grinding year, wreaking havoc on lives and livelihoods and roiling politics throughout the hemisphere.  If, according to the UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (CEPAL), 2020 witnessed the worst economic contraction in 120 years, 2021 […]
