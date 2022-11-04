Oxio Mobil Corp’s telco-as-a-service introduces Mexico to more personalized and adaptive service.

“Oxio has enabled companies and brands to act as a mobile operator in Mexico,” Julio Gaitan, Oxio Executive Revenue Officer, said. “This is called telco-as-a-service and it benefits these larger companies by offering them a more flexible, custom service at a much cheaper cost.”

Network companies in Latin America have an established infrastructure, Gaitan said. Oxio has an API that allows this multi-network technology to work off existing infrastructure making it less expensive and more customizable at the same time.

“The sales force out in the field, the IoT between trucks, and fleet management solutions in all these large companies have received the same service for many years,” Gaitan said. “For the same product that has been widely used for many years, but with double the capacity in data, clients of Oxio will be saving approximately 20%.”

Along with being a cheaper service for large companies, Gaitan said the flexibility of Oxio compared to a traditional carrier is unmatched.

“If you ask a traditional carrier today for 20 different plans between sales forces, post-sales forces, trucks, vending machines, and everything else, we estimate that this would take up to three or four months,” Gaitan said. “For this type of programmatic network at Oxio it may only take up to three or four days.”

Lower cost and flexibility are two focuses for Oxio when looking to penetrate the market in Mexico and Latin America in general, he said. Besides these two factors, the power of Oxio lies within the skill of the engineers and product teams.

“Our engineer and product teams have created a design that simultaneously integrates the best coverage from all the networks available that we have created relations with throughout the past months and even years,” Gaitan said. “The programmatic intelligence of Oxio seamlessly switches a client’s network to one with a more powerful connection and coverage when available rather than sticking with one connection regardless of its power.”

This technology has the ability to exploit Mexico’s best networks to Oxio’s clients and make it available in places that previously did not have a reliable connection.

“This trend which has been noted as the telco breakup for the past 12 years is where network companies and service companies traditionally working together in businesses like AT&T or Verizon, are dividing up between network and service, which is not yet widely seen in Latin America” Gaitan said.