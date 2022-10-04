LOADING

Type to search

Cover of Latin Trade Magazine. Click to view the current issue of the magazine.
Latin Trade Magazine

Business News from Latin America

GDP Growth Latin America Special Reports
Tags: , , ,

“New approaches to closing the fiscal gap” – Growth forecast for Latin America and the Caribbean Economic Review .

The World Bank |  October 4, 2022

Read the full report below:

View Fullscreen
Tags:
Previous Article

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Contact Us

CEO
Santiago Gutierrez
[email protected]

 

Marketing & Sales
Vice-President
Carolina Itzaina
[email protected]

 

Subscriptions   
Claudia Banegas
[email protected]

Copyright © 2022 Latin Trade
Scroll to top of page
Begin Zoho Tracking Code for Analytics