The challenge of extreme heat: The world’s first Chief Heat Officers take action in the face of climate change’s most lethal phenomenon.

Santiago Gutierrez August 16, 2022
When the governor of Santiago, Chile, Claudio Orrego, received an invitation from the Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center to participate in an alliance of cities, extreme heat was not on his radar, he said. “Our focus was on other components of climate change: droughts, floods,” he said.  Once he understood the enormous and lethal effect […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
