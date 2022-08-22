LOADING

Type to search

Cover of Latin Trade Magazine. Click to view the current issue of the magazine.
Latin Trade Magazine

Business News from Latin America

Education Featured Headline Rankings
Tags:

Top 10 Business Schools in Latin America 2022

Latin Trade Research |  August 22, 2022
Álvaro José Moreno | Economist - Latin Trade August 22, 2022
The ranking, based on QS Global MBA Rankings, lists the region’s top 10 business schools, according to the prominence of their MBA programs. The ranking is built around metrics on five elements:  leadership, return on investment, employability, diversity and entrepreneurship, and alumni outcomes. Mexico´s EGADE Business School ranks first this year and has, with IPADE […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

Corporate Sustainability—the New Mandate
David Buchanan September 12, 2017
The Top Executive Program Schools in Latin America
David Buchanan September 9, 2016

Related Stories

Corporate Sustainability—the New Mandate
The Top Executive Program Schools in Latin America
Contact Us

CEO
Santiago Gutierrez
[email protected]

 

Marketing & Sales
Vice-President
Carolina Itzaina
[email protected]

 

Subscriptions   
Claudia Banegas
[email protected]

Copyright © 2022 Latin Trade
Scroll to top of page
Begin Zoho Tracking Code for Analytics