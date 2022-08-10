LOADING

Top Law Schools in Latin America 2022

Latin Trade |  August 10, 2022
Álvaro José Moreno | Economist - Latin Trade August 10, 2022
Latin Trade presents the 30 Top Law Schools in Latin America for 2022. The ranking lists the schools from across the continent by academic reputation, number of citations for published papers, h-index citations and employer reputation, as calculated by QS World University Rankings. Mexico´s UNAM’s law school ranks first this year for the first time […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
