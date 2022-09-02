LOADING

Top 20 Latin American Logistics Companies

Latin Trade Research |  September 2, 2022
Álvaro José Moreno | Economist - Latin Trade September 2, 2022
Growth is back for Latin America’s top 20 Logistics Companies. Chilean airline Latam was the most profitable logistics company during the third quarter of 2021, with revenues of more than US$1,2 billion, and 215% growth from the same quarter a year before.  While most of the companies in the ranking recovered from pandemic-related issues, which […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
