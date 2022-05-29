LOADING

Type to search

Cover of Latin Trade Magazine. Click to view the current issue of the magazine.
Latin Trade Magazine

Business News from Latin America

Colombia Featured Headline In Depth
Tags: , , , ,

An unexpected turn of events in Colombian politics. Could Hernández be the next president?

Santiago Gutierrez May 29, 2022
On Saturday night, WhatsApp messages flooded the internet in Colombian capital, Bogotá. They invited people to join in prayer to make right-winger Federico Gutiérrez the next president of the South American country. “Let’s save the motherland,” read other messages that urged voters to back Gutiérrez (nicknamed Fico), blocking the strong rise of his leftist antagonist, […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

Private real estate funds thriving in Latin America
David Buchanan October 17, 2017
Latin America: progressing at a leisurely pace
David Buchanan January 3, 2017
Latin America’s Top 100 Banks: Venezuelan institutions rank dominate asset growth
David Buchanan October 13, 2016
In Colombia the good ones are fewer… and fewer and fewer
David Buchanan October 3, 2016

Related Stories

Private real estate funds thriving in Latin America
Latin America: progressing at a leisurely pace
Latin America’s Top 100 Banks: Venezuelan institutions rank dominate asset growth
In Colombia the good ones are fewer… and fewer and fewer
Contact Us

CEO
Santiago Gutierrez
[email protected]

 

Marketing & Sales
Vice-President
Carolina Itzaina
[email protected]

 

Subscriptions   
Claudia Banegas
[email protected]

Copyright © 2022 Latin Trade
Scroll to top of page
Begin Zoho Tracking Code for Analytics