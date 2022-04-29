LOADING

Revenues were 7.1% above pre-pandemic levels: the Multilatina Index 3Q21

Latin Trade Research |  April 29, 2022
The impressive 36% YoY jump in revenues of a sample of the Latin American companies that sell more than $500 million, placed these firms’ sales in September 2021, 7.1% above pre-pandemic levels. Peruvian gold and tin miner Minsur, almost doubled its third quarter revenues in 2021 from 2019. Brazilian fertilizer manufacturer Heringer, light-weapon manufacturer Taurus, […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
