Latin American billionaires increased their net worth by 15% from 2015 to 2020: the Top 100 Latin American Billionaires

Latin American billionaires increased their net worth by 15% in five years. It reached $440 billion in 2020 from $383 billion in 2015.

As a reference, the net worth of these individuals is equivalent to 30% of Brazil’s GDP, which was reported at $1,445 billion by year-end 2020. It is also 13% more than Argentina’s $383-billion GDP, and almost double Colombia’s $271-billion GDP in that same year.

Wealth among billionaires grew a bit less concentrated in the five years from 2015 to 2020. The 10 richest held 46% of the total amount posted for the Latin American billionaires in 2020, while they held 48% in 2015. Also, the average age decreased slightly, from 68 in 2015 to 65 in 2020.

Brazil-centric

The increase in the number of billionaires is mostly a Brazilian phenomenon. In 2020, 62 of the regional billionaires were Brazilian, a substantial increase from 32 in 2015. The number in the trailing-behind Mexico fell to 13 from 14 in the same 5-year period.

The new structure

In stark contrast with national economies, the wealth of this group of ultra-high-net-worth Latin Americans no longer came from the extraction of natural resources.

In 2020, only 5% of the members of this group of billionaires had their primary holdings in agriculture, forestry, mining, oil and gas. This figure was 14% in 2015. At the same time, the number of billionaires in manufacturing plummeted over the five-year period, from 37% to 23%.

In absolute terms, this reduction was far less dramatic. Last year, 5 of the wealthiest Latin Americans had their main business in the primary sector, and 8 in 2015. There were 23 in manufacturing, two less than the previous 25 in the five-year period. However, the significant percentage change is the result of a deep change that occurred in the tertiary sector.

A relevant 64% of all these individuals were reported to have their source of wealth in banking, healthcare, media, retail, telecoms, and technology in 2020. This is a substantial leap from 48% in 2015.

The banking industry accounts for more than one-third of all the billionaires in the service sector. Their ranking did not shift much, except for the passing, in 2020, of Joseph Safra, founder of the Safra Group, followed by the arrival of his heirs, the four Safra siblings. The year also saw the arrival of Colombian David Velez, founder of digital bank NuBank.

In essence, the list of billionaires in the service sector was totally changed by the emergence of entrepreneurs from the Healthcare and the Retail industries. A group of 17 new players populated the 2020 list.

Billionaires in the pure technology industry added 4 new players to the list. All of them are in the electronic payments business. This slower entry of tech companies seems to be in sync with the ugly truth of a slower-than-heralded digital transformation in the region. Nonetheless, this might change as startups backed by capital funds become unicorns.

The 2021 episode is not to be missed!

