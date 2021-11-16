LOADING

Latin Trade Week. Day 1. “Guyana, Growth Champion” – Hon. Dr. Ashni Singh, Minister of Finance of Guyana. Jason Marczak Director of the Atlantic Council’s Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center (Video)

Latin Trade Staff |  November 16, 2021
How does the world’s fastest-growing economy, Guyana, plan to use its new oil and gas wealth to build sustainable prosperity for its population? How will it avoid falling victim to the resource curse? How will it create a business environment to promote balanced, non-oil-dependent growth?

 

Find the video here.

