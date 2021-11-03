The best in Latin America: the winners of the Latin Trade Citizen Security Awards 2021 (Video)

Latin Trade is pleased to announce the winners of the 2021 Citizen Security Awards – two cities and one State were selected in recognition to their outstanding efforts and accomplishments in the deployment of technological tools to build safer cities and regions. The Awards are presented in partnership with Dell Technologies, Intel Corporation, and Intelligent Security Systems (ISS).

The three awardees were selected in the following categories:

Use of Analytical Tools to fight Crime – State of Ceará, Brazil.

Edge Analytics Innovations – Medellin, Colombia.

Tech Pioneers – Tlajoumulco, Mexico.

Latin Trade honored the three awardees at a special ceremony and panel discussion held on November 3, at 9:00 New York time.

Find the video here.