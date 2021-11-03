LOADING

Type to search

Cover of Latin Trade Magazine. Click to view the current issue of the magazine.
Latin Trade Magazine

Business News from Latin America

Dan Restrepo, Fellow, Center for American Progress Featured Headline In Depth Perspectives
Tags: ,

Adjust your strategies for 2022: Register for Latin Trade Week

Latin Trade Staff |  November 3, 2021
Share

Equip your strategic plans with the best knowledge about the business environment in Latin America in 2022.

Latin Trade Week offers a four-day seminar series with some of the world’s most authoritative figures on Latin American issues, who will give you a detailed view of the political, social, regulatory, and business environment in the region, right before the start of a new, somewhat uncertain year.

Adjust your strategies for the Americas with insights from top global experts.

Who should attend: Board members, CEOs, CXOs, Business development managers, Risk managers, Sales and Marketing, and Regional Managers, Advisors, Legal Councils.

See the full agenda here.

 

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Next Up

Walmart Chile Among First Retailers in Latin America to Roll Out EV Fleet
Maria Julia Lanza November 8, 2021
Contact Us

CEO
Santiago Gutierrez
[email protected]

 

Marketing & Sales
Vice-President
Carolina Itzaina
[email protected]

 

Subscriptions   
Claudia Banegas
[email protected]

Copyright © 2021 Latin Trade
Scroll to top of page