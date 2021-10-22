LOADING

Top 10 Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives

Latin Trade |  October 22, 2021
Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is a self- regulating business model that helps a company be socially accountable. By practicing it, companies can be conscious of the kind of impact they are having on all aspects of society including economic, social and environmental. Basically, CSR is when a company is operating in ways that enhance society […]
