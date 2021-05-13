LOADING

Asia-Latin America Countries Featured Headline

China-Latin America Trade in 2035: Four possible scenarios

The Atlantic Council |  May 13, 2021
After seeing dramatic growth since the early 2000s, trade between China and Latin America will likely reach unprecedented levels by 2035. Along with greater Chinese investment and financial flows, this will further increase China’s economic importance for countries across Latin America and the Caribbean, with potential implications for prosperity and geopolitics in the region and […]
