Seat belts fastened and good strategies: the formula for future success of Corporación América Airports

Santiago Gutierrez January 27, 2021
Corporación América Airports (CAAP) is the world’s largest private airport concession operator based on the number of airports under management. The company was hard-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, as were most firms in the travel and tourism industry around the globe. Third-quarter results were, naturally, impacted by the effects of travel restrictions and lower passenger demand. Passenger traffic plunged to 2.6 million in 3Q20, from 22.7 million on the same period a year before. Third-quarter consolidated revenues fell to $75.6 million, down 76.4% from the previous year. Revenues from passenger traffic almost disappeared in March 2020, but CAAP’s cargo operation, […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
