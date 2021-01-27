Seat belts fastened and good strategies: the formula for future success of Corporación América Airports

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

Corporación América Airports (CAAP) is the world’s largest private airport concession operator based on the number of airports under management. The company was hard-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, as were most firms in the travel and tourism industry around the globe. Third-quarter results were, naturally, impacted by the effects of travel restrictions and lower passenger demand. Passenger traffic plunged to 2.6 million in 3Q20, from 22.7 million on the same period a year before. Third-quarter consolidated revenues fell to $75.6 million, down 76.4% from the previous year. Revenues from passenger traffic almost disappeared in March 2020, but CAAP’s cargo operation, […]