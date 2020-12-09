LOADING

Type to search

Subscribe

to Latin Trade Business Intelligence

Get It Now
In Depth Interviews

The key for more successful SMEs in Latin America

David Buchanan December 9, 2020
Share
The pandemic has hit all types of businesses. Although transnational corporations have more resources to face the crisis that has hit the world from the pandemic, for small and medium-sized companies (SMEs) it’s a very different story. The problem becomes even worse when looking at the economic and social importance of SMEs in the region. According to data from the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), they represent 99 percent of all companies and create 67 percent of jobs in the region. However, there are many SMEs that have not only weathered the crisis, but have also […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
Previous Article
Contact Us

CEO
Santiago Gutierrez
sgutierrez@latintrade.com

 

Marketing & Sales
Vice-President
Maria Cristina Restrepo
mcrestrepo@latintrade.com

 

Business Development Manager U.S.
Clemencia Restrepo
crestrepo@latintade.com

 

Subscriptions   
Claudia Banegas
cbanegas@latintrade.com

Copyright © 2020 Latin Trade
Scroll to top of page