Delta launches interactive travel requirements map to take more stress out of planning your next trip

New tools on Delta.com offer at-a-glance look at travel requirements, COVID testing and additional features to make planning travel easier Latest way Delta is using technology to address customer feedback and lead industry efforts to help customers return to travel Navigating ever-changing travel requirements can be tricky, but Delta is making it easier to plan and book your next trip by bringing detailed travel requirement information, an updated look at where we fly, and a seamless connection to booking into a single easy-to-use tool on Delta.com. A new interactive map gives you the power to search, view and click-to-book their desired […]