What to expect in 2021? A must-read view of corporate Latin America

How will key sectors in the region perform this year? Airlines, agribusiness, technology, telecommunications, Oil & Gas, petrochemicals. A view from the world’s largest credit rating agencies. They spoke at the Latin Trade Week, last November. Economy-wide Thanks to the support of governments and the financial sector, the crisis in Latin America was far less damaging than what could have been. There was ample financing and no major currency mismatches to complicate the situation. Nevertheless, it will take many years to get back to 2019 credit quality. At the beginning of the crisis, S&P estimated that 10% of Latin American […]