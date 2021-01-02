LOADING

Type to search

Subscribe

to Latin Trade Business Intelligence

Get It Now
Featured Headline In Depth Uncategorized
Tags: , , , , ,

What to expect in 2021? A must-read view of corporate Latin America

Santiago Gutierrez January 2, 2021
Share
How will key sectors in the region perform this year? Airlines, agribusiness, technology, telecommunications, Oil & Gas, petrochemicals. A view from the world’s largest credit rating agencies. They spoke at the Latin Trade Week, last November. Economy-wide Thanks to the support of governments and the financial sector, the crisis in Latin America was far less damaging than what could have been. There was ample financing and no major currency mismatches to complicate the situation. Nevertheless, it will take many years to get back to 2019 credit quality. At the beginning of the crisis, S&P estimated that 10% of Latin American […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

Next Up

A no-nonsense approach to becoming a unicorn: how fintech Mambu reached a $2.5 bn valuation
Santiago Gutierrez January 7, 2021
Contact Us

CEO
Santiago Gutierrez
sgutierrez@latintrade.com

 

Marketing & Sales
Vice-President
Maria Cristina Restrepo
mcrestrepo@latintrade.com

 

Business Development Manager U.S.
Clemencia Restrepo
crestrepo@latintade.com

 

Subscriptions   
Claudia Banegas
cbanegas@latintrade.com

Copyright © 2020 Latin Trade
Scroll to top of page