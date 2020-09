Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

Harvard, Yale and Stanford are the top three schools for law degrees in the U.S., according to Latin Trade’s most recent ranking. The list ranks 25 universities based on academic reputation, citations per paper, H-Index citations and employer reputation. Harvard is the only school with top marks (100 points) across three of the categories, and with an overall score of 99.98. To view and download the full data for each university, click below: