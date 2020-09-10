The Top CSR Initiatives in Latin America against Covid-19

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

Latin Trade’s CSR Ranking highlights the contributions of large corporations doing business in the region to the communities and environment. Due to the pandemic, in this edition we highlight 10 multilatina initiatives against Covid-19, including community, environmental and economic improvement in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru. PepsiCo México PepsiCo Mexico announced a donation of $5 million dollars to the support of nutritional needs of 70 thousand children during the most critical phase of the pandemic, the largest so far in Latin America during the period. The company also allocated $10 thousand dollars to the Mexican Food Bank […]