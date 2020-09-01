Latin America’s Top 100 Employers 2020

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

Mexican multinational beverage and retail company Femsa climbed to the first spot in this year’s ranking of the Top 100 Employers in Latin America. The company now employs more than 314,600 people, up from the 297,073 from the previous ranking (+5.9 percent). Mexican companies also lead the Growth sub-ranking, with retailer Elektra’s number of employees growing 12.5 percent from the previous year reaching 88,883. Following closely is Food company Alsea, with an 11.2 percent growth in its number of employees, reaching almost 80,000. In terms of sectors, the top employers in Latin America are Retail, Food, Beverage and Finance. The […]