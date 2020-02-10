LOADING

How to turn MICE into a goldmine

Santiago Gutiérrez | Latin Trade February 10, 2020
What cities need to grow in the events and conventions tourism sector, and how companies can take advantage of them. Interview with Louise Bang, vice president of LAC Sales at Marriott. At last, Louise Bang, global vice president of Sales and Distribution for the Caribbean and Latin America at Marriott, has a few days of work in her office in Florida. She hasn’t stopped traveling since taking office in January of this year. But working outside its headquarters is nothing new for her. In her previous job in 2019, she was traveling for a third of the year. Louise Bang, […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
