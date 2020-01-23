Will Latin America’s Economies Recover in 2020?

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

“Sluggish,” “lackluster,” “underperforming”. Any one of these terms accurately describes Latin America’s economic performance in 2019. That is not good news. Most discouraging is that 2020 will not be much better. The latest report from the UN’s Economic Commission on Latin America and the Caribbean does a deep dive into the economic malaise and challenges confronting Western Hemisphere nations. While it does not prescribe a specific path forward, the findings imply fiscal, monetary, trade and wage actions that could improve the region’s economies. Seen in a larger context, global economic growth in general last year registered 2.5%, the lowest since […]