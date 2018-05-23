What Are the Central Elements of State in Latin America ?

Ingo Ploger, President of the Strategical Council – Ceal
Globalization was a phenomenon comparable to a tsunami.
The internationalization of the economy meant that protectionism no longer had a chance against technological developments and global innovation. Developed countries have opened up new markets, and Asia’s response through China and Korea has been a determining factor in the exponential evolution of internationalization.
After the first wave, as in a tsunami, comes a rebound, that is, the return of the watermwith more force, which falls on the developed economies where the first wave came from. Financial markets were the first to feel the effect, followed by the economies of these countries themselves. Structural unemployment increased trade deficits and the diversion of investments, and that meant that not all the aforementioned advantaged were reached in these economies. The reaction of aging societies was to seek safety in what they knew, and events like Brexit began to emerge in the global world.
This effect was evident with the American elections, and the priorities of American politics were opposite to those of the previous administration. Put America first, meant at that time that the U.S. was no longer benefiting from globalization; on the contrary, it had lost its hegemony at the time. In a simple but clear way, the trade deficit was the rate at which the U.S. measured that it was giving up much more than it should in global trade. That is …
