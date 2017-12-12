Migration is reshaping the U.S. political landscape—but perhaps not in the way most believe.
At a time when anti-immigrant restrictionists appear on the rise in the United States, a nearly invisible mass migration in the Americas could be reordering American politics in a direction favorable to immigration rights.
With the U.S. foreign-born population at a near-historic level—13.4 percent of the population in 2015 compared to the modern high of 14.8 percent in 1890—anti-immigration rhetoric has unquestionably been a cornerstone of Donald Trump’s surprise presidency.
In office, his rhetoric has morphed into anti-immigrant policies and proposals that threaten the tradition of the United States as a nation of immigrants and risk destabilizing countries across the Americas.
In September 2017, for example, Attorney General Jeff Sessions rescinded the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, policy that protected from deportation nearly 800,000 immigrants brought to the United States as children. If Congress fails to protect DACA beneficiaries, their mass deportation could destabilize the United States’ most important global partner—Mexico—as it struggles to reintegrate those deported during the Obama and Trump presidencies and to fend off Trump’s protectionism, all while wading through a dynamic election year.
In the past month, the Trump Administration also broke 20 years of bipartisan consensus and ended Temporary Protective Status, or TPS, for thousands of …
