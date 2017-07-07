Alliances: the new way to finance development (Part 1)

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) is actively working with partners from the private sector to strenghthen and add value to development projects in Latin America and the Caribbean. Interview with Bernardo Guillamón and Matías Bendersky.
Mobilizing partners to put their money and new knowledge into the process of developing the region is one of the top-priority tasks of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). How they will get those alliances is the question answered by Bernardo Guillamón, manager of the bank’s Strategic Alliances Office, and Matías Bendersky, chief of Alliances and Mobilization of Resources in that office.
What are the IDB goals for alliances in 2017?
Bernardo Guillamón: In terms of alliances our focus is to go with the operating priorities of the World Bank Group. And for this, the Group has a strategy mapped out in two major ways.
The first is to grow our private sector financing. Last year we approved and launched the Inter-American Investment Corporation (CII), which is the private sector arm of the IDB Group.
We provide all the support from the alliances office for mobilizing partners and resources to encourage the financial offer they make to IDB’s customers.
Through alliances, we are also helping the Corporation grow. We bring to the table not only co-financing but also knowledge, with our partner universities and with other institutions to generate new products and services.
The other major theme we have planned for 2017 is the promise …
