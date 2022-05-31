LOADING

Type to search

Cover of Latin Trade Magazine. Click to view the current issue of the magazine.
Latin Trade Magazine

Business News from Latin America

Featured Headline In Depth Interviews Investment Logistics Trade US-Latin America
Tags: , , , ,

Friendshoring will strengthen U.S. Latin America relation. Interview with the Wilson Center’s new director of the Latin American Program.

Santiago Gutierrez May 31, 2022
Benjamin Gedan has worked at the Wilson Center’s headquarters, at 1300 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C., for quite some time now. Before being appointed as director of the Latin American Program, he was the Program’s deputy director, and the director of the Argentina Project. From his office, flanked by U.S. government offices, NGOs, and economic […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
Tags:
Previous Article
Contact Us

CEO
Santiago Gutierrez
[email protected]

 

Marketing & Sales
Vice-President
Carolina Itzaina
[email protected]

 

Subscriptions   
Claudia Banegas
[email protected]

Copyright © 2022 Latin Trade
Scroll to top of page
Begin Zoho Tracking Code for Analytics