LOADING

Type to search

Cover of Latin Trade Magazine. Click to view the current issue of the magazine.
Latin Trade Magazine

Business News from Latin America

Chile Food & Beverage In The News Innovation Retail
Tags:

Walmart Chile plans a good-bye to lines

Latin Trade |  February 24, 2022

Walmart Chile, in collaboration with Walmart’s International Emerging Tech team, just launched a pilot project with AI powered shopping carts that will save customers time and facilitate a smarter, more streamlined shopping process in stores.

The innovative technology automatically recognizes the products that enter and leave the supermarket cart, so that the customer only makes the payment upon arrival to the checkout by presenting a barcode, bypassing the scanning process for each item. It also allows for:

  • The ability to change out or cancel items by simply removing them from the cart
  • The ability to see the total price of products as customers shop
  • Notifying customers of promotions and tailoring the notification(s) based on the products they are shopping for
  • In the case of products that need to be weighed -such as fruits, vegetables or bread- the device also has a barcode reader so that the customer can scan it and incorporate it with the rest of their purchase
  • Allows for the use of bags inside the cart so customers can take advantage of reusable bags and won’t have to go through a separate packing process

Walmart Chile is the first Walmart market in the world to implement this technology. Its “Store of the Future” program will allow for a path to testing the innovation quickly and efficiently. The intention is that it will be incorporated in other subsidiaries of the company once its evaluation stage is completed.

Walmart hopes to expand the technology’s current by adding features to recommend products to customers based on prior purchases, giving customers the ability to upload shopping lists, using the information from the technology to adjust inventory for online purchases and monitor shelf product availability, among other.

Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

Walmart Chile Among First Retailers in Latin America to Roll Out EV Fleet
Maria Julia Lanza November 8, 2021
Have you had your Dalgona today?: Walmart’s VP of Global Sourcing Latin America on the future of coffee
Santiago Gutierrez July 1, 2020
Time to Deliver: How Walmart Approaches Last-Mile Convenience Around the World
David Buchanan August 22, 2019
Walmart’s e-commerce strategy in Latin America
David Buchanan June 13, 2018

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Stories

Walmart Chile Among First Retailers in Latin America to Roll Out EV Fleet
Have you had your Dalgona today?: Walmart’s VP of Global Sourcing Latin America on the future of coffee
Time to Deliver: How Walmart Approaches Last-Mile Convenience Around the World
Walmart’s e-commerce strategy in Latin America
Contact Us

CEO
Santiago Gutierrez
[email protected]

 

Marketing & Sales
Vice-President
Carolina Itzaina
[email protected]

 

Subscriptions   
Claudia Banegas
[email protected]

Copyright © 2022 Latin Trade
Scroll to top of page