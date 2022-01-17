Fitch Ratings Revises CAF’s Outlook to Positive; Affirms at ‘A+’

Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on Corporación Andina de Fomento’s (CAF) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Positive from Stable and affirmed the IDR at ‘A+’.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

CAF’s rating is driven by its Standalone Credit Profile (SCP) at ‘a+’. The SCP is underpinned by the bank’s solvency assessment of ‘a+’, liquidity assessment of ‘aa+’ and a ‘medium’ risk business environment assessment.

To read the full report, click below