Fitch Ratings Revises CAF’s Outlook to Positive; Affirms at ‘A+’

Fitch Ratings |  January 17, 2022

Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on Corporación Andina de Fomento’s (CAF) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Positive from Stable and affirmed the IDR at ‘A+’.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

CAF’s rating is driven by its Standalone Credit Profile (SCP) at ‘a+’. The SCP is underpinned by the bank’s solvency assessment of ‘a+’, liquidity assessment of ‘aa+’ and a ‘medium’ risk business environment assessment.

To read the full report, click below

Download “Fitch-Revises-CAF_s-Outlook-to-Positive-Affirms-at-_A_.pdf” Fitch-Revises-CAF_s-Outlook-to-Positive-Affirms-at-_A_.pdf – 480 KB

