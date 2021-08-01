LOADING

Brazil Featured Headline In Depth Jerry Haar
Brazil needs economic reformm policies that reignite business: a column by Jerry Haar

by Jerry Haar | FIU and The Wilson Center August 1, 2021
Slammed by COVID-19, can Brazil’s economy pivot? As Economy Minister Paulo Guedes frankly admitted last month, Brazil came close to fiscal collapse; but the economy is now in recovery. To ensure things stay on track emergency pandemic assistance for informal workers and the unemployed will continue for 90 days, as the entire country should have […]
