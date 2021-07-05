LOADING

Latin America, the agro-energy-mineral powerhouse: The road to a sustainable transformation economy?

Ingo Ploger | CEAL July 5, 2021
Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) is a growing agro-energy powerhouse. Coming out of the more digitized, less global and ‘richer and poorer’ pandemic, the question we ask ourselves is what will the role of LAC be in the world economy? And how will LAC provide this privileged position to resume its sustainable growth that […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
