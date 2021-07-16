LOADING

Type to search

Latin Trade Magazine
Latin Trade Magazine

Business News from Latin America

Business Intelligence Featured Headline Indexes Multilatina Index

Multilatina Index

Tatiana Rodriguez | Latin Trade July 16, 2021
Share
Brazilian companies Petrobras, JBS and Vale continue to dominate the top three spots of Latin Trade’s Multilatina Index for the first quarter of 2021. Petrobras saw a recovery compared with the last period, while JBS and Vale continued their growth path.  In terms of growth, CSN Mineração from Brazil, Vista Oil & Gas from Mexico […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
Previous Article
Contact Us

CEO
Santiago Gutierrez
sgutierrez@latintrade.com

 

Marketing & Sales
Vice-President
Maria Cristina Restrepo
mcrestrepo@latintrade.com

 

Business Development Manager U.S.
Clemencia Restrepo
crestrepo@latintade.com

 

Subscriptions   
Claudia Banegas
cbanegas@latintrade.com

Copyright © 2021 Latin Trade
Scroll to top of page